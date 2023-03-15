Reviewing Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47% AngioDynamics -9.98% -0.14% -0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 237.50 -$5.28 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.53 -$26.55 million ($0.83) -14.86

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arch Therapeutics and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 0 0 1 4.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.14%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

