M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Head to Head Survey

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares M&F Bancorp and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BM Technologies 2.55% 12.30% 7.31%

Volatility and Risk

M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for M&F Bancorp and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 492.59%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M&F Bancorp and BM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BM Technologies $94.57 million 0.35 $17.04 million $0.16 16.88

BM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BM Technologies beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

