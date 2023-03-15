Reviewing Volcon (VLCN) and The Competition

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Volcon to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Volcon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Volcon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 843 2209 3035 135 2.40

Volcon currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 40.73%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volcon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -1.04 Volcon Competitors $45.56 billion $2.45 billion 12.79

Volcon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,071.63% -25.30% -11.55%

Volatility & Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volcon rivals beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.