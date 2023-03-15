Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) versus Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Critical Contrast

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Twin Disc shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Twin Disc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc 3.58% 7.03% 3.30% Enerflex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $242.91 million 0.60 $8.10 million $0.68 15.59 Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.59 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Twin Disc and Enerflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Twin Disc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerflex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin Disc and Enerflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enerflex has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.30%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Enerflex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S.A., Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland. The Distribution segment includes properties in Singapore, China, India, and Japan which are leased and are used for sales offices, warehousing, and light assembly or product service. The company was founded by P.H. Batten in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

