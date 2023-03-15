Comparing Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avinger alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.73 -$17.41 million ($5.30) -0.19 Motus GI $390,000.00 6.77 -$19.03 million ($7.35) -0.12

Profitability

Avinger has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Avinger and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -212.53% -244.04% -63.46% Motus GI -3,390.55% -343.21% -89.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avinger and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 1 3 0 2.75

Avinger currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $5.81, indicating a potential upside of 560.51%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Motus GI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avinger beats Motus GI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.