Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,827 shares of company stock worth $12,746,776 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

