Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AKYA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

AKYA stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,258 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

