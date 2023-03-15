Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Envista has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

