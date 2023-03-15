Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 264,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $303,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

