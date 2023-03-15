Critical Survey: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 8 2 0 2.00 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $15.28, suggesting a potential upside of 43.05%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Comstock Resources pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorchester Minerals pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.82 $1.14 billion $4.01 2.66 Dorchester Minerals $170.80 million 6.34 $126.12 million $3.35 8.42

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41% Dorchester Minerals 76.47% 75.23% 72.91%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Comstock Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.