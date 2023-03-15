DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($73.28).

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,372 ($53.28) on Friday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,986 ($48.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,508 ($79.32). The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,554.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,569.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.