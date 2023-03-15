Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.86.
GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,413.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,388. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,603.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
