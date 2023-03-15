Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $8,313.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,626.33.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($138.94) to £128 ($156.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.78) to GBX 9,890 ($120.54) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Ferguson stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

