Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $21.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.88 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 519,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 219,614 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunovant by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

