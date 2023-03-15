South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUHY. BNP Paribas raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 265 ($3.23) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

SOUHY stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. South32 has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

