The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.35 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.