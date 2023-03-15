GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEHC. Redburn Partners began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.76.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
