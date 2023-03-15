Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.92 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

