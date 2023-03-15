Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 264.58% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.92 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
