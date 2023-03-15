ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $53.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.