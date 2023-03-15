ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $53.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.