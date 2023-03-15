GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

