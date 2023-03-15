Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

