StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.