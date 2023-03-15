First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

FSFG opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

