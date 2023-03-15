StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
