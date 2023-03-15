First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of First United by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

