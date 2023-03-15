StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $6.26 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

