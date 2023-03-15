StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC opened at $6.26 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
