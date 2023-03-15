StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

