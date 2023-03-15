Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $9.80 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

