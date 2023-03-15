Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

