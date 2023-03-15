GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.92. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

See Also

