Research Analysts Set Expectations for Docebo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Docebo stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Docebo by 12.9% during the second quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 192,398 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 204,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 631,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 283,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.