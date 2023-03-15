Brokers Set Expectations for Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $26.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $29.36. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2025 earnings at $29.78 EPS.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.4 %
CAR opened at $185.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.
Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group
In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,694 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
