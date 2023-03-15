Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $8,632,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
