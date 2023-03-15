Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($4.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $8,632,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

