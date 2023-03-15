DA Davidson Comments on THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

THO opened at $79.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.