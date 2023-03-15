Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allbirds, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

BIRD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

BIRD stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $166.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220 in the last ninety days. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

