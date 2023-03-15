National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

