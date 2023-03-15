Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,770.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 515,796 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,012 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

