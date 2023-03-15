adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

adidas Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

adidas stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.