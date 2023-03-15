National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.98.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

