William Blair Comments on Duluth Holdings Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Duluth in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Duluth Stock Up 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Duluth by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Duluth by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile



Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

