Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
CRBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
