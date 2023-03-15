Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $74.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock worth $2,181,779. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.