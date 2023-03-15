Wedbush Comments on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

BASE opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $629.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

