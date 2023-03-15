Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

SIG opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

