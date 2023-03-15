Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.6 %

RKDA opened at $8.24 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

