PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 145.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PACW. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

