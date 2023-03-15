StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

