Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.22% from the company’s previous close.

PWP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

PWP opened at $8.99 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $784.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $1,815,014.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $103,162.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,384. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 446,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

