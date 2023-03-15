Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

