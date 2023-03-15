Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFBC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

PFBC opened at $59.66 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 678.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 294,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 248,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 197,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

